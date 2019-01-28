Wolves Wrestlers Take Second at Ron Thon

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Wolves wrestling team came in second place at the 2019 Ron Thon Memorial Wrestling Tournament in Riverton over the weekend.

The Ron Thon took place Friday and Saturday, January 25 and 26, and over 44 teams competed in the tournament.

The Wolves totaled up 181 team points to take second place, Kelly Walsh being the only team to beat them with 217.5 team points.

At 106, Clayson Mele took first, going undefeated throughout the tournament. Payton Tucker also went undefeated to take first place at 182.

Wrestling 4-1 to take second at the tournament included Dominic Martinez at 113, Kade Flores at 120, and Kade Knezovich at 126.

Check out the Wolves’ complete results below.



GRHS 2019 Ron Thon Results



106

Clayson Mele (24-7) placed 1st and scored 32.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Clayson Mele (Green River) 24-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Clayson Mele (Green River) 24-7 won by fall over Landon Trujillo (Cheyenne East) 26-12 (Fall 1:00)

Quarterfinal – Clayson Mele (Green River) 24-7 won by fall over Isaac Lopez (Cheyenne Central) 21-15 (Fall 3:30)

Semifinal – Clayson Mele (Green River) 24-7 won by fall over Seamus Casey (Thunder Basin High School) 35-5 (Fall 5:46)

1st Place Match – Clayson Mele (Green River) 24-7 won by fall over Sefton Douglass (Lyman) 29-3 (Fall 4:38)

106

Trevor Scicluna (9-10) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Clancy Mummert (Laramie) 14-12 won in tie breaker – 1 over Trevor Scicluna (Green River) 9-10 (TB-1 12-10)

Cons. Round 1 – Trevor Scicluna (Green River) 9-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Trevor Scicluna (Green River) 9-10 won by fall over Landon Trujillo (Cheyenne East) 26-12 (Fall 1:48)

Cons. Round 3 – Devin Weber (Wheatland) 26-15 won by decision over Trevor Scicluna (Green River) 9-10 (Dec 10-5)

113

Dominic Martinez (29-4) placed 2nd and scored 23.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dominic Martinez (Green River) 29-4 won by fall over Jerry Everett (Saratoga) 22-10 (Fall 1:25)

Champ. Round 2 – Dominic Martinez (Green River) 29-4 won by major decision over Wyatt Madole (Pinedale) 17-4 (MD 10-0)

Quarterfinal – Dominic Martinez (Green River) 29-4 won by decision over Lane Jackson (Kelly Walsh) 3-3 (Dec 5-2)

Semifinal – Dominic Martinez (Green River) 29-4 won by decision over Billy Brenton (Natrona County HS) 34-8 (Dec 5-1)

1st Place Match – Tate Stoddard (Glenrock) 35-2 won by decision over Dominic Martinez (Green River) 29-4 (Dec 6-5)

113

Nathan Campos (14-10) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Nathan Campos (Green River) 14-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Tim Henry (Rock Springs) 28-7 won by decision over Nathan Campos (Green River) 14-10 (Dec 10-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Nathan Campos (Green River) 14-10 won by decision over Mica Herrera (Moorcroft) 24-13 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Issac Wood (Cheyenne South) 13-11 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Nathan Campos (Green River) 14-10 (UTB 2-1)

120

Kade Flores (31-5) placed 2nd and scored 28.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kade Flores (Green River) 31-5 won by fall over Cole Wirtz (Natrona County HS) 15-13 (Fall 1:41)

Champ. Round 2 – Kade Flores (Green River) 31-5 won by fall over Nathaniel Boreen (Greybull/Riverside) 14-7 (Fall 1:56)

Quarterfinal – Kade Flores (Green River) 31-5 won by fall over Brayden Andrews (Star Valley) 27-5 (Fall 3:58)

Semifinal – Kade Flores (Green River) 31-5 won by fall over Brady Stingley (Riverton ) 25-11 (Fall 4:30)

1st Place Match – Hunter Goodwin (Sheridan) 23-5 won by decision over Kade Flores (Green River) 31-5 (Dec 11-9)

126

Kade Knezovich (20-8) placed 2nd and scored 24.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kade Knezovich (Green River) 20-8 won by tech fall over Creeden Schell (Big Piney) 0-2 (TF-1.5 3:49 (17-2))

Champ. Round 2 – Kade Knezovich (Green River) 20-8 won by major decision over Quentin Meyer (Torrington) 24-16 (MD 12-1)

Quarterfinal – Kade Knezovich (Green River) 20-8 won by decision over Noah Hone (Kelly Walsh) 24-6 (Dec 9-4)

Semifinal – Kade Knezovich (Green River) 20-8 won by fall over Kyler Henderson (Natrona County HS) 28-11 (Fall 5:48)

1st Place Match – Reese Osborne (Sheridan) 29-5 won by tech fall over Kade Knezovich (Green River) 20-8 (TF-1.5 3:27 (16-0))

132

Jacob Weipert (25-10) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Weipert (Green River) 25-10 won by fall over Greg Logsdon (Southeast) 13-11 (Fall 2:32)

Champ. Round 2 – Jacob Weipert (Green River) 25-10 won in sudden victory – 1 over Noah Gallegos (Cheyenne East) 28-14 (SV-1 9-7)

Quarterfinal – Dawson Schramm (Kemmerer) 31-5 won by major decision over Jacob Weipert (Green River) 25-10 (MD 14-4)

Cons. Round 4 – Daniel Weyrich (Worland) 25-11 won by decision over Jacob Weipert (Green River) 25-10 (Dec 5-2)

138

Justin Flores (22-11) place is unknown and scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Wilken (Cheyenne South) 14-11 won by decision over Justin Flores (Green River) 22-11 (Dec 12-9)

Cons. Round 1 – Justin Flores (Green River) 22-11 won by fall over Kaleb Bigelow (Pinedale) 22-8 (Fall 1:47)

Cons. Round 2 – Justin Flores (Green River) 22-11 won by fall over Trevor Allred (Rock Springs) 8-9 (Fall 1:20)

Cons. Round 3 – Justin Flores (Green River) 22-11 won by decision over Gabriel Munoz (Rawlins) 25-9 (Dec 15-10)

Cons. Round 4 – Justin Flores (Green River) 22-11 won by major decision over Carson Carlson (Kemmerer) 20-10 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Round 5 – Dylan Catlin (Thunder Basin High School) 37-10 won by major decision over Justin Flores (Green River) 22-11 (MD 9-1)

145

Garrett Harris (22-13) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Garrett Harris (Green River) 22-13 won by fall over Jeremy Gibble (Shoshoni) 7-12 (Fall 1:11)

Champ. Round 2 – Garrett Harris (Green River) 22-13 won by decision over Kagan Lenzen (Douglas) 26-17 (Dec 8-5)

Quarterfinal – Warren Carr (Thunder Basin High School) 33-2 won by fall over Garrett Harris (Green River) 22-13 (Fall 4:43)

Cons. Round 4 – Garrett Harris (Green River) 22-13 won in sudden victory – 1 over Ren King (Star Valley) 24-12 (SV-1 6-4)

Cons. Round 5 – Lochlyn Teichert (Cokeville) 5-2 won by major decision over Garrett Harris (Green River) 22-13 (MD 9-1)

152

Tanner Adam (19-12) place is unknown and scored 5.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Adam (Green River) 19-12 won by tech fall over Kyler Lesher (Lander Valley) 8-11 (TF-1.5 5:21 (17-0))

Champ. Round 2 – Jackson Hesford (Cheyenne East) 37-12 won by decision over Tanner Adam (Green River) 19-12 (Dec 11-5)

Cons. Round 2 – Tanner Adam (Green River) 19-12 won by decision over Dawson Hayden (Campbell County) 24-8 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Tanner Adam (Green River) 19-12 won by decision over Brendan Martin (Lyman) 19-12 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 4 – Quinn Heyneman (Sheridan) 29-8 won by decision over Tanner Adam (Green River) 19-12 (Dec 7-2)

160

Jon Ty Leininger (23-10) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 23-10 won by major decision over Calder Taylor (Big Piney) 16-15 (MD 11-1)

Champ. Round 2 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 23-10 won by fall over Dekken Mayer (Moorcroft) 20-14 (Fall 3:03)

Quarterfinal – Kevin Anderson (Kelly Walsh) 20-5 won by decision over Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 23-10 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 4 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 23-10 won by fall over Landin Eldridge (Cheyenne East) 28-17 (Fall 3:41)

Cons. Round 5 – Seth Horton (Powell) 29-10 won by major decision over Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 23-10 (MD 11-3)

170

Kaden Lloyd (13-6) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kaden Lloyd (Green River) 13-6 won by fall over Bridger Harris (Mountain View) 8-17 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 2 – Kaden Lloyd (Green River) 13-6 won by decision over Blaise Ronnau (Cheyenne East) 25-18 (Dec 12-5)

Quarterfinal – Rowdy Pfeil (Moorcroft) 32-4 won by medical forfeit over Kaden Lloyd (Green River) 13-6 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 4 – Cameron Schmidt (Powell) 21-11 won by medical forfeit over Kaden Lloyd (Green River) 13-6 (M. For.)

182

Payton Tucker (28-4) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Payton Tucker (Green River) 28-4 won by fall over Clay Lester (Evanston) 9-13 (Fall 0:37)

Champ. Round 2 – Payton Tucker (Green River) 28-4 won by fall over Coby Goossen (Cheyenne Central) 10-7 (Fall 1:18)

Quarterfinal – Payton Tucker (Green River) 28-4 won by decision over Jeydon Boyd (Kemmerer) 13-6 (Dec 11-5)

Semifinal – Payton Tucker (Green River) 28-4 won by fall over Bentley Johnson (Cokeville) 34-7 (Fall 5:03)

1st Place Match – Payton Tucker (Green River) 28-4 won by decision over Ian Arnold (Glenrock) 36-5 (Dec 7-2)

Team Scores (Through 10th Place)

Kelly Walsh 217.5 Green River 181.0 Thunder Basin High School 152.0 Star Valley 138.0 Powell 136.5 Rock Springs 125.5 Natrona County HS 116.0 Sheridan 107.5 Kemmerer 104.5 Cheyenne East 85.5

Up Next

The Wolves will go on the road on Wednesday, January 30 to face off against Evanston. The dual is slated to start at 6 pm. Then, on Saturday, February 2, the Wolves will compete at the Conference Duals in Rock Springs. Round one will kick off at 11 am.