Wolves Wrestling Ready for 4A Return, State Championship Aspirations

GREEN RIVER — As the Green River Wolves wrestling team gears up for the upcoming season, head coach Josh Wisniewski is setting high goals for the program as it returns to Class 4A competition. With a deep roster of experienced wrestlers and a culture of hard work, the Wolves aim to make a statement on the mat.

“We expect our team to compete at a high level and demonstrate the skills we’ve been developing,” Wisniewski said. “Our ultimate goal is to win a state championship, but we’re focusing on being great people, getting better every day, scoring points, and getting after pins.”

Offseason Dedication Builds Momentum

The Wolves dedicated themselves during the offseason, participating in tournaments, attending the Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling Camps in Laramie, and hosting a Summer Duals Camp in Green River. Additionally, many wrestlers joined the strength and conditioning program at the high school, played fall sports, or attended open mat sessions.

A Lineup Packed with Talent

The Wolves return several top-tier wrestlers, including reigning state champions Lucas Todd, Maddux Hintz, and James Herwaldt. Although Herwaldt will miss the season due to a football injury, his leadership remains a key asset.

Other returning standouts include Bentley Johnson (second place), Ashton Lucero (third), Kaleb Gunter (fourth), Kaleb Clark (fifth), Jakob Lloyd (fourth), Tavin Vendetti (third), and Jaydon Walther (fourth). On the girls’ side, Lily Harris (second) and Bianca Maez (third) bring high expectations.

“Our returning wrestlers, state placers, and champions bring invaluable experience and leadership,” Wisniewski said. “Their success sets the tone for the rest of the team.”

Newcomers and Leadership

Wisniewski expressed enthusiasm for the incoming freshman class, emphasizing their potential and the importance of hard work. The team’s culture and camaraderie, he noted, are significant strengths.

“This is a blue-collar team that brings their lunch pail and hard hat daily, gets to work, and focuses on daily improvement,” he said.

Leadership will also play a pivotal role, with veterans like Todd, Hintz, Harris, Maez, and others motivating their teammates during practices and competitions.

Focus and Goals

The Wolves have been honing their technique, mental toughness, and grit to prepare for the season. While individual and team goals will be finalized soon, Wisniewski emphasized personal growth.

“As a coach, I want them to be great people first and focus on getting better every day,” he said. “We’re excited to see what they want to achieve.”

Community Support and Program Philosophy

Wisniewski praised the Green River community’s support, from attending duals and tournaments to encouraging youth involvement in wrestling. He also highlighted what makes the Wolves unique.

“Our program is about developing the whole athlete—technically, physically, and mentally—on and off the mat,” he said. “We want our wrestlers to be great people who will go on to do great things in life.”

As the Wolves prepare for the challenges of 4A competition, their focus on hard work, leadership, and community support positions them as a team to watch this season.