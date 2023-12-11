Wolves Wrestling Starts Season in Heber, Utah

HEBER, UTAH – The Green River High School wrestlers had a strong start to their season at the Wasatch Intermountain Duals in Heber, Utah over the weekend.
While the Wolves had a slow 1-3 start Friday, the team pulled together and improved to a perfect 4-0 at the end of Saturday’s duals.
Several wrestlers had successful weekends as well. Nick Weipert at 157 lbs. was undefeated in four varsity contests and two junior varsity bouts.
A couple Wolves went 7-1 for the weekend, which were Lucas Todd at 113 lbs., and Maddux Hintz at 150 lbs.
A few managed to earn 6-2 records over the weekend. That list consists of Bentley Johnson at 106 lbs., Ashton Lucero at 120 lbs., and Axel Mackinnon at 132 lbs.
Full results can be viewed here.