Wolves Wrestling Takes First at Lander Invite

Wolves Wrestling Takes First at Lander Invite

SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

LANDER – The Green River Wolves Wrestling Team took first at the Lander Invite this week with 203.5 points. They also finished with two first-place wrestlers and four second-place wrestlers.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Nick Weipert took first place at 144 lbs. In the first-place match, he faced Will Ward from Thermopolis. Wiepert won by decision with a 7-5 score. James Herwaldt was also first in his 165 weight class. He wrestled Graison Kelley from Kemmerer in the finals and pined him in 3:58. Wipert is now 26-4 this year while Herwaldt is 20-6.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bentley Johnson finished second at 106 lbs. He was pinned in 5:54 by Rawlins undefeated Hudson Baker who is 34-0. Johnson is now 22-7. Spencer Wright fell in his finals match in a close 3-2 decision. Wright, the 126-pounder, is now 18-9.

In the 132 finals bout, Axel Mackinnon was pinned in 3:12 by Rawlins 28-3 wrestler, Zachary Covolo. Mackinnon is now 20-10. The final second-place winner for the Wolves was Max Hintz. He was just short in a 7-6 decision in the 150 lbs bout against Laramie’s Senior, Dakota Ledford, who is 30-4. Hintz is now 20-8 as a sophomore.

Check out the full results on trackwrestling.

Related Articles

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Cooper, Milton & Poppy

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Cooper, Milton & Poppy

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 21st, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 21st, 2024

Wolves and Tigers hit the Road this Weekend, Lady Wolves Won Second Consecutive Game

Wolves and Tigers hit the Road this Weekend, Lady Wolves Won Second Consecutive Game

WWCC Basketball Teams Defeat Central Wyoming

WWCC Basketball Teams Defeat Central Wyoming