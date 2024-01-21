Wolves Wrestling Takes First at Lander Invite

LANDER – The Green River Wolves Wrestling Team took first at the Lander Invite this week with 203.5 points. They also finished with two first-place wrestlers and four second-place wrestlers.

Nick Weipert took first place at 144 lbs. In the first-place match, he faced Will Ward from Thermopolis. Wiepert won by decision with a 7-5 score. James Herwaldt was also first in his 165 weight class. He wrestled Graison Kelley from Kemmerer in the finals and pined him in 3:58. Wipert is now 26-4 this year while Herwaldt is 20-6.

Bentley Johnson finished second at 106 lbs. He was pinned in 5:54 by Rawlins undefeated Hudson Baker who is 34-0. Johnson is now 22-7. Spencer Wright fell in his finals match in a close 3-2 decision. Wright, the 126-pounder, is now 18-9.

In the 132 finals bout, Axel Mackinnon was pinned in 3:12 by Rawlins 28-3 wrestler, Zachary Covolo. Mackinnon is now 20-10. The final second-place winner for the Wolves was Max Hintz. He was just short in a 7-6 decision in the 150 lbs bout against Laramie’s Senior, Dakota Ledford, who is 30-4. Hintz is now 20-8 as a sophomore.

Check out the full results on trackwrestling.