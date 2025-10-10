Woman Accused of Murder Ordered to Undergo Mental Evaluation

ROCK SPRINGS — A woman accused of second degree murder is being evaluated to determine if she’s mentally fit to stand trial.

A status conference for Linda Malone was set for Nov. 3 following an order by Circuit Court Judge John Prokos to suspend legal proceedings and conduct a mental evaluation on Malone. Malone is accused of murdering her husband John Malone early last month and also faces felony charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult. Court documents state Linda told Green River Police Department officers she was feeling overwhelmed by caring for John and allegedly hit him with a bottle of Baileys to quiet him down, not intending to kill him.

Prokos’ order was filed Sept. 19 and calls for an evaluation by the Wyoming State Hospital. Following its examination, the hospital is ordered to offer detailed findings from the evaluation, an opinion of if Linda has a mental illness or deficiency and its probable duration, an opinion of if Linda lacks the capacity to comprehend her position and the nature of the proceedings against her, a recommendation if she should be held at a treatment facility pending the court’s decision if she has the mental fitness to proceed with hearings, as well as if she is found to be mentally unfit for the proceedings, if there is a probability that she will regain the fitness to proceed.

The state hospital has until Oct. 19 to complete its evaluation and submit its report to the court, the prosecution, and Linda’s defense attorney.