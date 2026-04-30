Woman Charged with Felonies After Allegedly Kicking Officers

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs woman is facing prison time for allegedly attacking Rock Springs Police Officers.

Ashley Shaw, 36, faces two counts of felony interference with a peace officer and four counts of misdemeanor interference with a peace officer. The felonies each have a maximum possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, while the misdemeanors have a possible maximum sentence of one year of imprisonment and a fine of $1,000.

According to court documents, the RSPD was dispatched to an address on Pueblo Trail to a report of a woman who assaulted her caregiver. When police arrived, Shaw was reportedly uncooperative with police officers and yelling derogatory comments towards them. While she was speaking with police, Shaw wrapped a cord around her neck in an apparent attempt to strangle herself, which resulted in officers deciding she should be sent to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for evaluation.

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Officers instructed her to get dressed and continued to argue with officers. She allegedly took a phone charging cable and allegedly struck one of the officers in the face with it. Officers attempted to handcuff Shaw, but she allegedly threw herself onto the ground.

When arriving at the hospital, Shaw allegedly continued to be argumentative and combative with staff, security, and officers. At one point, officers grew concerned she would throw a punch and secured her against a wall until she deescalated. Shaw later allegedly attempted to take an officer’s gun and was directed to her hospital bed by the officer, being told not to make the attempt again.

Shaw was arrested following her visit to the hospital and attempted to place her in handcuffs. She allegedly resisted the officers, attempting to bite an officer’s hand on two occasions. Shaw was eventually placed in handcuffs and seated in a wheelchair. While in the wheelchair, Shaw allegedly kicked two officers, kicking one in the back of the knee and another in the thigh, causing pain. While being wheeled out to a patrol car, Shaw’s ankles were held to prevent her from kicking. Shaw allegedly went limp as officers attempted to place her in the patrol vehicle.