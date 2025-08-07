Woman Faces Prison Time for Alleged Armed Domestic Dispute

ROCK SPRINGS — An altercation between a married couple involving a handgun resulted in felony charges for a Rock Springs woman.

Rebecca Stallman, 39, of Rock Springs, made her initial appearance on charges of aggravated assault and battery and domestic battery Aug. 4 in Sweetwater County Circuit Court. She is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

The aggravated assault and battery charge is a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Domestic battery is a misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a fine of $750.

According to court documents, Rock Springs Police Officers responded to an armed domestic disturbance call Aug. 3. When arriving at the residence, officers found a black nylon holster containing a pearl white Taurus .38 Special revolver loaded with five live rounds. Stallman told officers she and her husband were having difficulties recently and were arguing. She said she recently received the gun from her brother and kept it in her purse.

Stallman also told officers she decided to lock her husband out of the house after he left to buy groceries due to threats he allegedly made. She told officers she removed the gun from her purse before he returned. Court documents state Stallman admitted to having the gun in her hand while the two were arguing, but denied pointing the weapon at him. Officers noted Stallman’s statements changed periodically during her conversation with them, with Stallman making statements to them that she wasn’t thinking clearly and that she was having memory problems.

Stallman’s husband told officers he entered the residence through the back door after discovering the front door was locked and alleged Stallman was pointing the gun at him when he opened that door. He alleged she told him he wasn’t allowed in the residence, telling officers he was able to enter the residence after telling Stallman he wanted some of his belongings. He claimed she had grabbed his shirt near the collar and tore it from his body after entering the home. Officers noticed scratches on his upper right arm and left pectoral area while speaking with him. He also said he wasn’t aware when Stallman put down the gun during their argument.