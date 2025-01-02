Woman Facing 858 Years Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

ROCK SPRINGS — A couple initially charged with child endangerment now face additional charges and potential sentences that would go well beyond a lifetime in prison. One of the defendants was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jennifer Fahrney, 38, and Richard Turner, 56, are facing a multitude of charges related to various alleged acts dating back to 2023, with Fahrney facing 66 total felony charges, which include sexual exploitation of a minor and child endangerment. Overall, Fahrney faces a maximum prison sentence of 858 years. Fahrney was arraigned Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges before District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson.

Turner faces 13 counts of first degree sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, and three counts of child abuse. Turner faces 13 life sentences without the possibility of parole for the sexual abuse charges alone and another 90 years for the child abuse and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor charges. His arraignment will take place Jan. 27 before Judge Robinson. Turner faces an additional 24 counts of possession of child pornography related to these charges in a separate court case. Those charges could result in a maximum prison sentence of 240 years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Both are in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

The two were originally arrested Oct. 22, 2024 as part of an incident involving a welfare check on children at a Rock Springs home. Fahrney and Turner were living in a camper trailer at the residence. An investigation into an alleged relationship between a minor and Turner was initiated after his arrest, which resulted in allegations of Turner having a sexual relationship with a minor he is more than 40 years older than. The relationship is alleged to have started Sept. 2023 and continued until his arrest. Charging documents mentions alleged instances where Turner would inject methamphetamine into the minor, Fahrney, and himself before having sex, among other alleged sexual activities with the minor. Cell phone records retrieved from Fahrney’s phone also feature plans related to sexual activity she allegedly made involving herself, the minor, Turner and another person.