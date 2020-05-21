Woman Injured after Bison Knocks Her to Ground in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — On the afternoon of May 20, 2020, a female visitor was knocked to the ground and injured by a bison in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin after approaching the animal too closely (inside 25 yards).

Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately. She was assessed and refused transport to a medical facility.

The incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share.

This is the first incident of a bison injuring a visitor in 2020.

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Stay 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

Read more about safety in the park, including how to behave around wildlife.

