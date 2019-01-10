Woman Pleads Guilty to Three Felony Counts in EZ Cash Theft

SWEETWATER COUNTY— In District Court on Thursday, Amber Marie Silva, 32, of Green River, pleaded guilty to one felony count theft, one felony county forgery, and one felony count unauthorized use of personal identification information.

Silva was charged with five separate felony counts for allegedly taking out unauthorized loans at EZ Cash in Rock Springs in her brother-in-law and father-in-law’s names.



The Charges

She was charged with one felony count theft for allegedly taking over $1,000 of property from EZ Cash, two felony counts forgery, and two felony counts unauthorized use of personal identification information.

The charges are as follows:

Felony count one theft for allegedly taking over $1,000 of property from EZ Cash between June 15, 2017 and December 15, 2017.

Felony count two forgery for allegedly making, completing, executing, authenticating, issuing, or transferring writing with intent to defraud her father-in-law Larry Silva, who did not authorize the signature between June 15, 2017 and December 15, 2017.

Felony count three forgery for allegedly making, completing, executing, authenticating, issuing, or transferring writing with intent to defraud her brother-in-law Victor Silva, who did not authorize the signature between June 16, 2017 and December 11, 2017.

Felony count four unauthorized use of personal identification information, in which she allegedly willfully obtained Larry Silva’s information and used it for theft and forgery for her own economic benefit between June 15, 2017 and September 15, 2017.

Felony count five unauthorized use of personal identification information, in which she allegedly willfully obtained Victor Silva’s information and used it for theft and forgery for her own economic benefit between June 15, 2017 and September 15, 2017.

Each count holds the maximum penalty of 10 years incarceration, or a $10,000 fee, or both.

As part of the plea agreement, the State of Wyoming agreed to dismiss count two felony count forgery and count five felony unauthorized use of personal identification information, and can address those at a later date if they so choose.

Silva pleaded guilty to the remaining counts.



Factual Basis

Silva provided a factual basis for each of the felony counts.

For count one felony theft, Silva said while she was an employee at EZ Cash, she took out an unauthorized loan at EZ Cash in the amount of about $27,000 to $28,000 in her brother-in-law Victor Silva’s name, with the intent to deprive EZ Cash of money.

For count three felony forgery, Silva said she signed Victor Silva’s name on loan contracts and checks to make it look like they were authorized by Victor, unbeknownst to Victor, and she knew Victor did not know.

For count four felony unauthorized use of personal identification information, she said her father-in-law Larry Silva gave her permission to take out a $5,000 loan in his name, with the agreement that she would pay the loan back. However, Silva allegedly built the loan up to $28,000 unbeknownst to Larry and without his permission.

Silva must pay $47,709.91 in restitution fees, as well as additional court fees and$200 per felony count to the Crime Victims Fund. Per the plea agreement, Silva would plead guilty to the three felony counts, and in return would serve a suspended concurrent sentence of five to eight years and five years concurrent supervised probation.

As part of her bond agreement, Silva cannot have contact with her co-defendants, Kerrin Marie Palmen, 25, and Erica Lee Elmore, 33, both of Green River.

A presentence investigation was requested and was ordered by Judge Nena James. Sentencing is slated to take place in six to nine months.