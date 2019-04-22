Woman’s Club Donates to Recycling Center on Earth Day

ROCK SPRINGS– Today on Earth Day, April 22, 2019, the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs supported the Ray Lovato Recycling Center.

This is an important day to think about what kind of world we want to leave behind us. The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs believes in supporting recycling as part of their conservation program.

The members voted to give $300 to the Ray Lovato Recycling Center in hopes of keeping their doors open. Currently L & R Communication is matching donations to the center. This is a great time to donate.

Another way to support our community recycling program is to attend the meeting at the Housing Authority on April 23, at 5:30 pm. The Solid Waste District will be meeting and discussing fund allocation to the Recycling Center. Let them know how important this service is.

Matt Dillon manager of the Center explained that the recycling center provides jobs to people with disabilities and keeps our landfills from filling up. He expressed the need to be “Good Samaritans to the land.”