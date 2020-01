ROCK SPRINGS– The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC is happy to announce the grant recipients for the spring semester at Western Wyoming Community College.

Each recipient received $500 each.

The recipients are A.J. Maughn, Carol Ann Larson, Anthony Mitchell, and Michaelee Wisniewski.

The Woman’s Club is able to award these grants thanks to community support for their fundraisers.

Anthony Mitchell