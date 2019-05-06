Woman’s Club Makes Generous Donation to Actor’s Mission

ROCK SPRINGS — The Actor’s Mission has been providing wonderful community theater for many years. Their latest home in the Elks’ Lodge was lost due to the the facility closing down and the building being put up for sale.

That’s why it’s even more important for them to raise the necessary money to get the building on South Main ready so they may begin to do their plays in the building that belongs exclusively to them. In other words, no more searching for a venue for their plays.

The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs selects a Community Improvement Project every 2 years. The club selected the Actor’s Mission and will be raising funds throughout this year.

So far the club has donated a wine basket to the May 4th fundraising dinner and helped with covering chairs for the event. They also donated $500 which they asked to go toward the building fund. Woman’s Club will have a booth at Farmer’s Market to raise money and will have raffle baskets for the public to buy tickets to win. All of the money from the baskets will go toward the Actor’s Mission Project.

The reason the Actor’s Mission was selected was the quality free entertainment it brings to the community and the free meals it offers during its’ plays. The plays are well done and everyone can afford to go. There is a free meal hosted by different people in the community or the Actors’ Mission itself. This is available with donations appreciated.

Please help us get this wonderful program into the building being renovated by donating to the projects we will be advertising for this purpose. Find out more about the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs on Facebook or on our website www.GFWC.org.