Woman’s Club of Rock Springs Provides Book Grant to Local Western Students

ROCK SPRINGS — The board of the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, voted to give five students $300 book grants for the upcoming semester at Western Wyoming Community College.

Students Elizabeth Litchfield, Michaelee Wisniewski, Carol Ann Larson, Anthony Mitchell and Abby Bettolo each received the $300 book grants.

The Woman’s Club’s fundraising, which is supported by the community, is how the club is able to provide these grants.

To apply, go to the Woman’s Club website at gfwcrocksprings.org, or contact a member for an application.

Applicants need to be attending Western Wyoming Community College and taking at least 12 credit hours.

The Woman’s Club wishes all local students the very best with their educational endeavors in the upcoming semester.