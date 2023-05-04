Women Powerlifters Prepare for Upcoming Competition

For years Tara Seneshale has competed with her husband in powerlifting competitions, but this year will be different as her coworker and friend Ashli Sweat is joining.

Powerlifting is a strength sport that consists of three attempts at maximal weight on three lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift. It takes a lot of time to train for competitions and women are continuing to join the sport. Seneshale started powerlifting when she and her husband would work out together.

For Seneshale and Sweat, training for an upcoming competitions, including one in Evanston on May 6, has become a way of life.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Seneshale said. “I’ve been lifting weights since I was 15 so I did have a background with that.”

During the powerlifting competitions, everyone is extremely supportive of one another and there is a lot of camaraderie. Seneshale says everyone yells and cheers for each other as they try to obtain personal goals or go for a new record.

So far, Seneshale has attended eight meets since she has started powerlifting six years ago. This may not seem like a lot of meets, but it takes quite a bit of training to prepare. During a competition, the competitors compete in bench press, squats, and deadlift. Sounds simple enough, but all of these tasks need to be completed in a certain way or the competitor is disqualified and all their hard work and months of training was for nothing. Seneshale said each competitor is given a command to follow and they must complete each step. Someone just doesn’t get up to the weights and pick them up and drop them down. It’s a process.

“I am best at the deadlift, but I do like them all,” Seneshale said.

Left: Ashli Sweat prepares to complete a deadlift during a recent workout. Right: Tara Seneshale completes one of the steps required for a successful deadlift. Courtesy photos

Sweat, who is new to the sport, has been focusing on perfecting her form. At first, she started out lifting the bar, which can weigh 35 or 55 pounds. Getting the form down is important for not only preventing injuries from occurring, but from being disqualified for completing a move incorrectly at a meet.

Sweat has never weight lifted before, however she has done CrossFit and when she was in high school she played soccer, basketball, and was in track. Sweat was inspired to try something other than cardio workouts to stay in shape and to see what she’s capable of. She has not only been training with Seneshale, but watching videos on how to perfect her form.

“There’s a lot more rules than I initially thought,” Sweat said. “It’s as fun as I expected.”

Sweat is both excited and nervous for her first meet, which will be in Evanston this weekend. The competitors are broken up into age and weight divisions. Even though she isn’t sure what to expect at her first meet, she’s ready to go.

After the Evanston competition, both Swear and Seneshale are already planning on competing at the Green River meet in July.

Seneshale will also compete in nationals in July for the first time in her powerlifting career. While competing on the national level wasn’t something Seneshale was seeking to do, she qualified and will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, for that competition.

There are a lot of benefits to the sport, but there are also some others that might not be so obvious.

“I feel like it gives me a sense of control in my life while I’m lifting and training,” Seneshale said.

The ladies meet four times a week at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center to train and Seneshale spends one day a week completing a cardio workout. They would be happy to share what they know about the sport to any women who are interested.

“It’s an empowering sport,” Seneshale said. “Anyone can do it.”

Seneshale said she’s seen a tiny cheerleader lift more than five times her weight and a blind man break a record, so the sport is for anyone who is interested. They just need to put in the effort. For now, they will continue getting pumped up for their competition this weekend.