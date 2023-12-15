Women’s Club Makes Donation to Alzheimer’s Association

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Women’s Club of Sweetwater County recently made a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Each year, the club asks their holiday house hostess which charity she would like 10% of their raffle proceeds to go to. Carmen Lakey, the 2023 holiday house hostess, selected the Alzheimer’s Association to help fight the disease.
The club presented a check for $240 to Susie VonAhren, Alzheimer’s Association’s board chair.
The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association works to serve those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, along with their 16,000 caregivers and the general public.