Women’s Council Honors Pinedale Business Owner with Inaugural Entrepreneur Award

CHEYENNE– The Wyoming Council for Women is pleased to announce that Kylah Bowers, who owns Altitude Drug in Pinedale, is the winner of the inaugural Woman Entrepreneur Award.

The Women’s Council received nominations from around the state including Jackson, Gillette, Lander, Cheyenne, Buffalo, Rock Springs, Casper and Wheatland.

“It was a great state-wide pool and the scoring was very close. It was so rewarding to see the array of unique women-owned businesses from around the state,” said committee chair Jan Torres.

The Council developed the Woman Entrepreneur Award to recognize and support woman-owned businesses in Wyoming and increase attention to the contribution women make to Wyoming’s economy through creative enterprises.

Women in Wyoming who own businesses in operation for at least three years, generate a minimum of $5,000 annually, and whose products provide a quantifiable service are eligible for nomination.



Altitude Drug is Pinedale’s Only Locally Owned and Operated Pharmacy

Bowers is a Wyoming native and received both her Bachelor’s degree and Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Wyoming.

After working for a chain pharmacy for two years, she wanted to be part of a different kind of practice, one that put relationships at the center of the work.

She opened Altitude Drug in Pinedale in 2009 and is proud to be Sublette County’s only locally owned and operated pharmacy providing “pharmaceutical care at new heights.”

“Kylah not only provides quality service and products to Sublette County, but she also gives back to the community through financial support of multiple organizations and events as well as through volunteer time,” said Jennifer Zook, who nominated Bowers for this honor.



Bowers Will be Honored at the Sublette County Chamber of Commerce

The Wyoming Council for Women is proud to be able to honor Bowers and Altitude Drug at an awards breakfast at 8:30 am on December 20, at the Sublette County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, or to RSVP, please call the Sublette County Chamber of Commerce at 307-367-3419.