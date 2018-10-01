Women’s Council Seeks Nominations for Entrepreneur Award

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Council for Women (WCW) is accepting nominations for the Woman Entrepreneur Award until Nov. 1.

The Council developed the brand-new Entrepreneur Award to recognize and support female-owned businesses in Wyoming and increase attention to the contribution women make to Wyoming’s economy through unique, creative enterprises.

Female business owners in Wyoming who have operated their business for at least three years, generate a minimum of $5,000 annually and whose products provide a quantifiable service are eligible for nomination.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The award recipient will be given her choice of attendance at a conference related to business, her industry or other form of professional development or web-hosting for one year. They will also receive a recognition plaque.

To review the criteria and complete an online nomination form, visit the WWC website at: https://www. wyomingwomenscouncil.org/ areas-of-impact. The Wyoming Council for Women’s Issues is a 13-member council with representation from each of the nine judicial districts, four at-large members and one ex-officio member for the Wyoming Business Council. Members are appointed by the governor.

The Woman Entrepreneur Award directly supports the Business Council’s efforts to nurture and encourage Wyoming entrepreneurs. The Council’s activities in the areas of employment practices, educational opportunities, home and community and legal rights and responsibilities are funded by the Wyoming State Legislature. For more information, visit www.wyomingwomenscouncil.org or www.facebook.com/ WyoWomensCouncil/.