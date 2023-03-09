Women’s History Month: Aviation Pioneer Dorothy Krasovec

SWEETWATER COUNTY — March is Women’s History Month, and in observance the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is presenting a series of profiles throughout the month from Sweetwater Women, by Christine Alethea Williams and Brigida R. Blasi.

Sweetwater Women, which covers the lives of over 100 women who figure prominently in Sweetwater County history, is available in paperback at the Sweetwater County Museum bookstore and from Amazon.

Dorothy Krasovec – Aviation Pioneer

“Dorothy Krasovec was born in Idaho in 1920. In the 1940 census she was a stenographer. During WWII, she received her silver wings from the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots, the ‘WASPs,’ in 1944 at Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas. A former Union Pacific Coal Company General Office worker in Rock Springs, Dorothy was the first woman from southwest Wyoming to graduate from the program.

“Each young woman had to make several cross-country three- or four-day solo flights, in conditions she would fly through while ferrying planes or other flying operations. A feature in the UPCC Employes’ Magazine on her service included this motto exemplifying the women’s service: ‘Neither death, the heat of day, nor the gloom of night can stay their part in bringing that victorious tomorrow closer. Dorothy Krasovec Eby died in 2011 in Nevada.”