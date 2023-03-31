Women’s History Month: Virginia Tominc Provides Lifetime of Nursing Service

SWEETWATER COUNTY — March is Women’s History Month, and in observance the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is presenting a series of profiles throughout the month from Sweetwater Women, by Christine Alethea Williams and Brigida R. Blasi.

Sweetwater Women, which covers the lives of over 100 women who figure prominently in Sweetwater County history, is available in paperback at the Sweetwater County Museum bookstore and from Amazon.

Virginia Tominc – A Lifetime of Nursing Service

“Virginia Tominc, a resident of Rock Springs for 70 years, was a nursing professor at Western Wyoming Community College for 30 years until her retirement in 1990. Virginia was enticed to Wyoming by the first director of the Wyoming General Hospital. According to the Spring 2009 issue of Nurse Reporter, Virginia earned her diploma in nursing at St. Anthony’s in Denver because she was not old enough to enter the nursing program in Rock Springs.

“After graduation in 1949, she worked in the operating room in Denver for a year because she was too young to be registered in the state of Wyoming. She earned her BSN from a home studies program with a mentor from St. Joseph’s in Maine.

“The Nurse Reporter lists some of Virginia’s greatest achievements, such as writing the first curriculum for a 16-week nurses’ aide program and a program for medical assistants. She died at age 90 in 2018.”

Museum Note: Virginia was a longtime friend and supporter of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, and donated many items to its collection.