Work Begins on Evanston I-80 Bridges Monday

EVANSTON — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Coldwater Group, Inc. will begin work on two Interstate 80 bridges in Evanston starting Monday.

Crews will replace the bridge decks on the eastbound and westbound I-80 bridges over the Bear River and railroad tracks on the east end of Evanston.

This summer, crews will be working on the eastbound structure. Work will continue next year on the westbound structure. Drivers will see a single lane closure protected by concrete barriers on the eastbound lanes as crews work on half of the bridge at a time. Drivers should expect reduced speeds and narrow lanes while the work is underway.

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Those accessing the Bear River State Park pathway under the bridge should be aware of possible temporary closures and active construction.

“We will do our best to keep the pathway accessible, but there will be times we may need to restrict access for the safety of pedestrians, drivers and our crews,” WYDOT resident engineer Brad McCullough said.

The completion date for this work is Oct. 31, 2027.