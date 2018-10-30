Work Continues on I-80 Bridge Near Elk Street; Traffic Control Switches to Westbound Lane

ROCK SPRINGS– The Wyoming Department of Transportation continues to conduct work on the Interstate 80 bridge over Springs Drive and the railroad tracks just after the Elk Street on ramp.

Beginning today, October 30, crews have switched the traffic control to the driving lane heading westbound. Drivers will still be expected to STOP and yield to oncoming traffic.

The bridge approach slab is being removed and replaced. The bridge had some road damage in the form of a large buckle, or bump, on the bridge.

WYDOT and contract crews will be removing the approach slab and old fill dirt and replacing it with light weight fill material, and then pouring a new approach slab.

Traffic impacts should be minimal. The work is part of a district-wide bridge rehabilitation that includes bridges all over Southwest Wyoming.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.