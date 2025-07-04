Work Underway on New Wolves Stadium Scoreboard

Construction of the New Scoreboard at Wolves Stadium. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

GREEN RIVER — Construction is underway on the new scoreboard at Wolves Stadium as Sweetwater County School District No. 2 continues its athletic facility upgrades this summer.

The scoreboard, which replaces a nearly 30-year-old model, is being installed now after its delivery in mid-June. The new board will feature updated technology and improved visibility to enhance the experience for both athletes and fans.

The project is funded through $200,000 in recreational mill levy funds and is part of broader efforts to upgrade district athletic facilities.

New Scoreboard at GRHS Practice Field during Regional Soccer Tournament

Earlier this spring, Green River High School installed a new scoreboard on its practice field next to the high school, just in time to host the regional soccer tournament in May. That board was used and improved the game-day atmosphere for players and spectators alike.

Work at Wolves Stadium is expected to continue through the summer. Check out some photos from the ongoing construction below.