Worker Dies at Flying J Sunday Morning

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal incident that occurred at about 5 a.m. Sunday morning in the Flying J parking lot.

According to the RSPD, an employee was directing commercial vehicles in the lot when the employee became pinned between a moving semi tractor-trailer and a second stationary semi tractor-trailer. Both the Rock Springs Fire Department and Castle Rock Ambulance Service arrived to assist the employee, but the employee died at the scene.

The driver involved, a resident of Idaho, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He was later released by the RSPD. The investigation remains open, but the RSPD is considering the incident a “tragic accident.”