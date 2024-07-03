World-Renowned Clydesdales to Visit Sweetwater County

World-Renowned Clydesdales to Visit Sweetwater County

Horses Known as ‘Gentle Giants’ Attend Three Events in Rock Springs and Green River

PHOTO AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

The world-famous, eight-horse Budweiser Clydesdale hitch will make a special appearance at three events in Rock Springs and Green River from July 3rd through 5th

Advertisement - Story continues below...

July 3, 2024:

WHEN
11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

WHERE
Solvay – 400 Co Rd 85, Green River

The Budweiser Clydesdales will celebrate that every Budweiser bottle starts with Wyoming Trona by visiting Solvay at their mine site and presenting them with a ceremonial case of Budweiser honoring the miners that make a bottle of Budweiser possible.

July 4, 2024:

WHEN
10:00 AM

WHERE
Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Liberty Day Parade

The Budweiser Clydesdales will celebrate Independence Day by making a special presentation to the Folds of Honor Foundation for $10,000 with a check presentation to kick off the Liberty Day Parade in Rock Springs. Accepting the check on behalf of Folds of Honor is Jenn Stephens, a Gold Star wife who has been an inspiring advocate for the organization.

July 5, 2024:

WHEN
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

WHERE
Green River Chamber of Commerce Cheers to Trona Event

Budweiser and Western Wyoming Beverages will host a “Cheers to Trona” event at the Green River Chamber of Commerce on Friday, July 5th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales. The event will honor our local trona mines, the very mines that make a bottle of Budweiser possible with a ceremonial case presentation for representatives from Genesis Alkali, Sisecam, Solvay, Tata, Project West, Pacific Soda and the Wyoming Mining Association

For more information, contact:
Amber Muir, 307-362-6332
Amber.muir@wwbev.com

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Cupid, Tucker & Butch Cassidy

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Cupid, Tucker & Butch Cassidy

Join the Extraordinary 2024 Green River Sports Festival

Join the Extraordinary 2024 Green River Sports Festival

It’s Time to Register for the 17th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser!

It’s Time to Register for the 17th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser!

Wyoming.com Will be Giving Away Free Tickets to the Sweetwater County Fair

Wyoming.com Will be Giving Away Free Tickets to the Sweetwater County Fair