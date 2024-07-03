World-Renowned Clydesdales to Visit Sweetwater County

Horses Known as ‘Gentle Giants’ Attend Three Events in Rock Springs and Green River

PHOTO AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

The world-famous, eight-horse Budweiser Clydesdale hitch will make a special appearance at three events in Rock Springs and Green River from July 3rd through 5th.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

July 3, 2024:

WHEN

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM WHERE

Solvay – 400 Co Rd 85, Green River

The Budweiser Clydesdales will celebrate that every Budweiser bottle starts with Wyoming Trona by visiting Solvay at their mine site and presenting them with a ceremonial case of Budweiser honoring the miners that make a bottle of Budweiser possible.

July 4, 2024:

WHEN

10:00 AM WHERE

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Liberty Day Parade

The Budweiser Clydesdales will celebrate Independence Day by making a special presentation to the Folds of Honor Foundation for $10,000 with a check presentation to kick off the Liberty Day Parade in Rock Springs. Accepting the check on behalf of Folds of Honor is Jenn Stephens, a Gold Star wife who has been an inspiring advocate for the organization.

July 5, 2024:

WHEN

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM WHERE

Green River Chamber of Commerce Cheers to Trona Event

Budweiser and Western Wyoming Beverages will host a “Cheers to Trona” event at the Green River Chamber of Commerce on Friday, July 5th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales. The event will honor our local trona mines, the very mines that make a bottle of Budweiser possible with a ceremonial case presentation for representatives from Genesis Alkali, Sisecam, Solvay, Tata, Project West, Pacific Soda and the Wyoming Mining Association

For more information, contact:

Amber Muir, 307-362-6332

Amber.muir@wwbev.com