World War II Veteran Named Liberty Day Parade’s Grand Marshal

ROCK SPRINGS — The second annual Liberty Day Parade will take place on the Fourth of July and Rock Springs resident and World War II veteran and local businessman Duce Piaia will be the Grand Marshal.

“It is an honor to have a Grand Marshal who defended this nation in World War II, was discharged on the Fourth of July, and then came home to Rock Springs to become a successful businessman, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Director Rick Lee said. “The success of the businesses that Duce Piaia built is impressive, but the family that he built is just remarkable. It is wonderful to see the continued success of his legacy.”

Piaia enlisted in the United States Army on August 30, 1944, and was awarded the Purple Heart and Good Conduct Medals, along with the victory EAMET, and American Theater ribbons. Piaia was involved in the Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns. He was honorably discharged on July 4, 1946.

According to military records, Piaia served overseas with the 90th Division, 358th Infantry Regiment, the 358th Engineers General Service Regiment and the 1258th Engineers Combat Battalion for 18 months in Germany and Czechoslovakia. During his time overseas, he drove a jeep and 2 1/2 ton truck, hauling personnel, supplies, and equipment. Piaia drove over all types of roads and made minor emergency repairs to the truck when necessary.

Not only will Piaia be at the parade, but the 67th Army Band, Lee said.

“We are really hoping that this year’s parade will be as great as last year’s inaugural parade. We are hoping for a great turnout and perfect weather,” Lee said. “The participants, sponsors, and volunteers are extraordinary and this should be a very fun event.”

The parade will take place on Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. on Gateway Boulevard. The parade starts at Western Wyoming Community College’s western parking lot and proceeds down Gateway Boulevard to Western’s Aspen Mountain dorms and Skyline.

Residents can register to participate in the parade until July 3 at 5 p.m. If they register for the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade, the entry fee for the Liberty Parade will be waived, Lee said. They can register for both parades at the Chamber.