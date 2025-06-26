World’s Largest Swimming Lesson Attracts More than 50 in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson and the Water Safety Days at the Green River Recreation Center attracted more than 50 participants Thursday.

The event serves to honor Paige Hardesty Greve, a 10-year-old Rock Springs girl that tragically drowned at the recreation center in 2007. Key events included dry land water safety presentations and in-pool instruction with certified Red Cross instructors. The event was free to participant and was part of the global World’s Largest Swimming Lesson movement, which takes place in 54 counties and has reached more than 413,000 participants since 2010.

“We’re incredibly proud of today’s turnout and the community’s commitment to water safety education,” Recreation Center Supervisor Katie Blood said. “With over 50 participants joining us to honor Paige’s memory while learning life-saving skills, this has been one of our most successful Water Safety Days yet. It’s heartwarming to see our community come together for such an important cause, especially as we head into the peak summer season when these skills matter most.”