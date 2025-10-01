Wranglers Edge Lady Tigers in Five-Set Battle

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers battled hard but ultimately fell short in a five-set thriller against the Pinedale Lady Wranglers on Tuesday night for their first home match of the year.

After dropping the opening set, Rock Springs responded with a 25-20 win in the second to even the match at 1-1. Pinedale regained control in the third with a 25-19 victory, putting the Lady Tigers on the brink of defeat.

Rock Springs showed resilience in the fourth set, leading 20-17 before the Wranglers tied it up. Following a timeout, the teams traded points to a 21-21 tie. The Tigers surged ahead late, taking the set 25-22 to force a decisive fifth.

The final set started evenly at 4-4, but Pinedale seized the momentum with an 8-1 run to go up 12-5. The 3A Lady Wranglers closed it out 15-5, sealing the 3-2 victory over the 4A Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers have two more home matches this week, with Riverton coming to town Thursday at 6 p.m. and then Evanston on Friday at 2 p.m.

