Wranglers Edge Lady Tigers in Five-Set Battle

Wranglers Edge Lady Tigers in Five-Set Battle

Payton Tomison. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers battled hard but ultimately fell short in a five-set thriller against the Pinedale Lady Wranglers on Tuesday night for their first home match of the year.

After dropping the opening set, Rock Springs responded with a 25-20 win in the second to even the match at 1-1. Pinedale regained control in the third with a 25-19 victory, putting the Lady Tigers on the brink of defeat.

Rock Springs showed resilience in the fourth set, leading 20-17 before the Wranglers tied it up. Following a timeout, the teams traded points to a 21-21 tie. The Tigers surged ahead late, taking the set 25-22 to force a decisive fifth.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The final set started evenly at 4-4, but Pinedale seized the momentum with an 8-1 run to go up 12-5. The 3A Lady Wranglers closed it out 15-5, sealing the 3-2 victory over the 4A Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers have two more home matches this week, with Riverton coming to town Thursday at 6 p.m. and then Evanston on Friday at 2 p.m.

Check out some photos from the game below.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 1, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 1, 2025

This Week in Wolves Sports: Week of Sept. 29, 2025

This Week in Wolves Sports: Week of Sept. 29, 2025

This Week in Tiger Sports: Week of Sept. 29, 2025

This Week in Tiger Sports: Week of Sept. 29, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 30, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 30, 2025