Wrapped Up Toy Drive Hosts Live Music Event For Charity

ROCK SPRINGS — The 10th annual Wrapped Up Toy Drive will open this weekend with a three-day, multi-genre music event benefiting the Rock Springs Fire Department’s annual toy drive. The event runs Nov. 21–23 at the Bunning Hall Freight Station.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Each night begins with DJ Kosmo, followed by an open mic and open stage until 6 p.m. Community members are invited to participate, whether they want to read a poem, perform a song or show off a talent.

After the open mic portion concludes, scheduled musical performances and comedy acts will continue until 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday’s Family Fun Day starts at noon and continues until 7 p.m. Activities include a bouncy house, cornhole, a Lego table, giant checkers and a cake walk. Raffles and silent auctions will be held throughout the weekend, with proceeds used to purchase toys for the fire department’s drive.

This year’s venue was donated by Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson and the City of Rock Springs.

Scheduled performers for Friday and Saturday include Studio Get Dough, RJF, DJ Kosmo, No-Nonsense, Fatt G, IAN, Twisted Tailie, Tone the Melodic Monster, T00M3R, Sour Breath, Omnis, Jaxxx and Fierce, Sickamore Treezy, Navarre Mudd and Hazy, Oz Morris, Andres Herrera and Wildcard.

“We hope you will join us this year for our 10th anniversary event and help us fill as many tables with toys as humanly possible,” Navarre Mudd said on the event’s Facebook page.