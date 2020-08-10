Wrapping the Community in Art, One Box at a Time

Finding a way to beautify the community through art is an idea that’s slowing coming in to place in Rock Springs, thanks to the creativity and hard work from a few people.

Rock Springs Box Art Committee member Susie von Ahrens said she and committee chairman, Peg Larson, have been working with other box art members to make this vision a reality. Slowly, but surely the committee is making progress in beautifying the city through utility box wraps.

In order to these projects to be completed, the committee must work with utility-box owners, including the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Rocky Mountain Power and the City of Rock Springs.

“We’ve been really thrilled with the response,” Larson said.

They also need to find artwork for the utility boxes, work with Mark Cowen of Radiant Manufacturing to print the vinyl artwork, and find sponsors to pay for the wraps, which cost about $1,000 each, Larson said.

“I think it’s really important for the community,” Larson said. “Anytime you can beautify the community and make people smile is good for the community.”

So far, four utility boxes in Rock Springs have been wrapped with vinyl artwork created by local artists. Two utility boxes, one at Western Wyoming Community College and the other at the corner of Windriver and College drive were wrapped last year.

This year, at least five more utility boxes will receive wraps. So far, two of them already have.



Left: This wild-horse themed box art is located at the corner of Windriver and College drive. Right: This example of box art is at Western Wyoming Community College. Photos by Stephanie Thompson



The Call

Back in May, the committee asked local artists and photographers to submit artwork to wrap around eight boxes in Bunning Park. They also had a call for two other boxes; one at 2950 College Drive, and the other at the corner of 2nd Street and A Street.

The committee received 31 pieces of art from traditional watercolor artwork to photos from local photographers.

“We selected four of them,” von Ahrens said. “It was a lot harder than I anticipated. The the artwork we received was so unique and spectacular.”

However, the majority of the submissions didn’t meet the criteria asked for in the artists’ call. For the Bunning Park boxes, artists were asked to provide artwork with an International Day theme, while the other two boxes the art was supposed to be bright and vibrant.

After reviewing all of the art, two pieces, by John Vase and Jasmine Krueger, were selected for Bunning Park.

Both von Ahrens and Larson were excited to share with Rock Springs residents the utility box at the corner of 2nd Street and A Street was the first box to receive a wrap this year. Shortly after, the College Drive utility box received a wrap also.

The wrap placed on the utility box on the corner of 2nd Street and A Street was completed by artist Debora Soule’ and is called “Wyoming Bison.” This box was sponsored by Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street.

The artwork selected for the utility box on College Drive was created by Jill Hartley and was sponsored by Premier Bone and Joint.

“We want to be an arts community,” von Ahrens said. “We want to beautify the city a little bit.”



Left: This is the “Wyoming Bison” wrap on the corner of 2nd Street and A Street. Right: This masterpiece by Jill Hartley is located at 2950 College Drive. Photos by Stephanie Thompson

Keeping Artwork on File

Even though a majority of the artists’ work didn’t meet the criteria, the committee is going to keep the work on file.

“We are keeping their artwork for other potential boxes that come up,” von Ahrens said.

This is something that has already been done and is successful. von Ahrens said a piece of artwork from Ian Cadena was placed on file and is now going to be used to wrap the utility box at the corner of Grant and Center street. This wrapping should take place within the next couple of weeks. Genesis Alkali is sponsoring this project.

Larson said the art committee is still looking for entries to complete the Bunning Park International Day themed boxes. The committee wanted to have these done by the end of this summer. She said not only are they looking for more artwork to complete this project, but they are also looking for more sponsors to help cover the vinyl wrap costs.

Eventually, the committee will host ribbon cutting events for all of these new wraps, but what that will look like is still undecided at this time.

Those who are interested in submitting an entry can contact the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce or visit the chamber’s website. They can also contact Larson at peggy.wordenlarson@icloud.com or von Ahrens at bluesageglass@yahoo.com