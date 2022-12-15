Wreaths Across America Ceremonies Set for Saturday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Once again the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, and VFW Post 2321 are working alongside Wreaths Across America to honor our fallen comrades during the holiday season.

However, do to good ol’ mother nature there has been a slight change of plans. According to Archie Hay Post 24 coordinator Dana Cooke not all of the wreaths will not be delivered in time due to the recent snow storm and road closures, but that won’t stop the ceremony from taking place though. Cooke said thanks to A Touch of Class Floral they will have enough wreaths to complete the ceremony, but not to lay them on each fallen solider.

The more than 360 wreaths ordered for the event should be delivered early next week. Cooke believes they may be able to lay the wreaths on Tuesday. Due to the uncertainty of when the wreaths are going to arrive, Cooke is asking residents wanting to help lay the wreaths to please watch the American Legion’s social media page for information on when they will arrive.

Both wreath laying ceremonies at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in Rock Springs and the Riverview Cemetery in Green River are scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 17, at 10 a.m. About 30 minutes after the Rock Springs ceremony, the group will gather at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens located at 250 Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs to conduct another ceremony.

If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, please call Cooke at 307-382-3315. In January, the Legion will once again need volunteers to retrieve all of the wreaths after the holidays.