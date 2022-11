ROCK SPRINGS — Cole Wright was appointed to fill the vacated seat left open by John Bettolo on the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees last night.

Bettolo tendered his letter of resignation during the SCSD No. 1 Board meeting in October. The Board accepted applications for his open seat through this Wednesday, then conducted interviews to replace him in a special meeting last night.

Wright will serve out the remainder of Bettolo’s term which ends on December 1.