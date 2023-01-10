Wright Appointed to Replace Mickelson on SCSD No. 1 Board

ROCK SPRINGS — Cole Wright will take the place of outgoing Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Trustee Max Mickelson who was elected Rock Springs Mayor in November.

The SCSD No. 1 board voted unanimously to appoint Wright in a special meeting prior to its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night. He served one month on the Board of Trustees back in December after John Bettolo stepped down from his seat at the end of his term.

Wright will now complete the term left vacant by Mickelson which will end in December 2024. He was appointed over several other candidates who put their names into the district for consideration.