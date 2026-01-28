Wright, Dalton Cap Western Wyoming’s 57–0 Dual Win in Green River

GREEN RIVER — Back-to-back pins from former Wolves, Spencer Wright and Tommy Dalton, punctuated a dominant night for Western Wyoming Community College, which rolled to a 57–0 dual victory over Otero Junior College on Tuesday at Green River High School.

Wrestling in front of the Green River crowd, the Mustangs won all 10 bouts, recording seven pins, one technical fall, one major decision, and one forfeit to complete the shutout. The win came on the Wolves’ home mat at Green River High School and marked another emphatic performance by the Mustangs, who are ranked second in the nation in the NJCAA.

The night ended with an emotional finish as former Green River Wolves delivered back-to-back pins to close the dual on their old home mat. Wright pinned Matthew Brock at 141 pounds in 1 minute, 15 seconds, before Dalton followed with a pin of Kevin Cisneros at 149 pounds in 2:10. Both wrestlers were met with loud cheers from the hometown crowd.

Western set the tone early and never wavered. At 157 pounds, Ryker Gibson opened the scoring with a 17–3 major decision over Dominic Sanchez. Banks Norby pinned Riley Robinson in 1:11 at 165, and Francisco Ayala followed with a fall over Chris Galicia in 2:08 at 174.

Gabe Reeves added a pin at 184 pounds, finishing Tyson Vasquez in 2:52, while Trevyn Gates needed just 1:33 to pin Jordan Harris at 197. Kort Wilkinson earned a forfeit at heavyweight to keep the momentum rolling.

In the lighter weights, Nathan Fish pinned Gabe Hardin at the 5:00 mark at 125 pounds, and Zach Marrero posted a 20–3 technical fall over Robert Ortiz in 2:25 at 133.

The dual served as a homecoming for Dalton, a former GRHS standout who entered the night ranked No. 1 nationally at 149 pounds. Dalton holds the Green River High School record for career wins with 145.

Western came into the matchup with a 12–2 dual record and a No. 2 national ranking, while Otero entered at 1–4 on the season. The Mustangs’ previous meeting with Otero last year also ended in a 57–0 result.

Western will remain at home next week when it hosts Snow College as it continues its push toward the NJCAA National Championships in early March.

Check out more photos from the dual below.