Wright Honored as 4A West Coach of the Year Ahead of State Tournament

GREEN RIVER — Green River girls wrestling coach Clayton Wright was named 4A West Coach of the Year at last weekend’s regional tournament, an honor that comes as the Lady Wolves prepare for the final weekend of their season at the WHSAA state championships in Casper.

The award was announced during the 4A West Regional, where Green River finished third as a team and crowned one individual champion. Earlier this month, the Lady Wolves also captured the 4A Duals team title in Rock Springs, signaling a significant step forward for a program that does not have a single senior on its roster.

“This group has been phenomenal,” Wright said. “Their ‘no-quit’ attitude and willingness to buy into our championship culture from day one has made this season special. It is rare to find a group that stays this focused and connected, especially given how young we are. They truly enjoy the grind of the wrestling room.”

Despite the absence of a senior class, Wright said leadership has been steady throughout the lineup.

“Even without a senior class, our leadership has been rock solid,” he said. “Adia Price, Bianca Maez and Kayleigh Johnson have really anchored this team. They don’t just lead with their results on the mat; they lead by how they compete in practice and how they pull the younger girls along. They’ve set a standard for work ethic that will benefit this program for years to come.”

Green River’s growth has been evident in both tournament finishes and overall depth. A first-place finish at the 4A Duals and a third-place showing at regionals, highlighted by an individual championship, reflect a team that has developed consistency across weight classes.

As the Lady Wolves turn their focus to the state tournament, scheduled Thursday through Saturday in Casper, Wright said preparation has shifted toward sharpening key areas rather than making major changes.

“As we head into the postseason, we are focusing on physicality and finishing matches,” Wright said. “We want to be the most aggressive team on the mat in the third period. We are refining our top-position work to ensure we are securing pins and wrestling with confidence when the opportunity presents itself.”

Wright also reflected on his own development in guiding a rapidly expanding roster.

“This year taught me the importance of patience and individualized development,” he said. “With such a rapidly growing roster, I’ve had to learn how to challenge our elite wrestlers while still providing a strong foundation for our newcomers. Seeing them answer every challenge has reinforced that if you build the right culture, the individual and team success will follow.”

With momentum from a regional podium finish and a duals championship, Green River now heads to Casper looking to close out its season on a strong note.

“I want to wish all our Lady Wolves the best of luck as we head to Casper for the State Championships this week,” Wright said. “These girls have put in the work all season, and now it is time to let that preparation show on the mat.”