WWCC Automotive Skills USA Club Hosts Dyno Day

ROCK SPRINGS–Western Wyoming Community College’s Dyno Day will be hosted by the Automotive Skills USA Club on February 1, 2019 from 8 am to 5 pm in automotive shop 1516.

Dyno Day is an opportunity for the club to raise money and connect with the community. It’s a chance for people to learn more about the automotive and diesel programs at Western.

Participants will sign up to put their vehicles on the automotive department’s chassis dynamometer to test the vehicle’s performance (horsepower and torque), ¼ mile drag time, and emissions.

“Dyno Day is a great opportunity for our automotive students and the college to connect with the community. We love having the chance to show off our facilities, programs, and our student’s abilities,” Casey Hardin, Instructor of Automotive Technology at Western said.

“Events of this nature also allow our students the opportunity to network and learn valuable skills for the real world. This is the first of many events the automotive program will be having throughout the year, so please stay tuned.”

There will be food provided – donuts in the morning and a cookout at lunch. Attendees can participate in drawings to win giveaway prizes. The event is sponsored by Western and the Automotive Skills USA Club.

To sign up, please contact Casey Hardin at chardin@westernwyoming.edu.