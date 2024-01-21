WWCC Basketball Teams Defeat Central Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS – The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs hosted Central Wyoming today for their second home game this weekend after they hosted Northwest College last night. The men and women would win both games on both nights. The Mustangs are now 13-6 and the Lady Mustangs are 7-13.

The women’s game was first tonight and they scored an impressive 93 points with 51 points alone in the second half. They would win 93-71. Kayde Strauss led the Lady Mustangs in scoring. She finished the game with 16 points while shooting 40% from three. Western would have five other Lady Mustangs with 10 or more points. AnDee VanDyke had 15, Siere Eddie had 13, and Tamryn Blom, Nyah Vermeulen, and Korina Buhovac Bjornstedt all finished with 10.

The men would come back from a 13-point deficit in the second half to win 86-77. At the start of the second half, Western was down 37-31 and Central would extend their lead to 55-42 with just over 10 minutes left to go. The Mustangs would start to gain some momentum off of some fast break scores and would start to shoot lights out. In the second half, Western was 21-32 shooting while hitting three of seven three-pointers. They also were 10-11 from the free-throw line. Kasen Boggs had a good night offensively, scoring 18 points which led the Mustangs. He was 7-13 from the field and made three of his four shots from beyond the arc. Christan Adun, Eddie McPhee, and Micah Pierce all scored 14 points for WWCC.

Next week, the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs head up to Gillette Thursday.