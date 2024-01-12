WWCC Closes Campus Due to Winter Storm Warning

ROCK SPRINGS — Due to a winter storm warning with bad weather predicted, Western Wyoming Community College has closed its main campus today.

“Western Wyoming Community College’s main campus is closed today due to bad weather predicted in the forecast,” the college said in an alert.

WWCC said that all in-person and workforce classes this Friday are canceled due to projected winter storm impacts, which includes predictions of dangerously cold wind chill factors, heavy snow, and high winds making travel limited. They noted that online classes will continue as normal.

At this time, Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and 2 are having classes as normal in all of their schools.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Riverton, much of the western and southwestern parts of the state are under winter storm warnings through Saturday at 5 a.m. The West I-80 corridor from Evanston to Wamsutter will see major impacts from 6 a.m. Friday until around midnight, with conditions getting a little better Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow, and blizzard conditions are expected. Extremely cold weather is predicted with possible wind chills around -10 degrees Saturday morning.

To stay up to date on road conditions, visit our road conditions report for January 12, 2024, or visit WYDOT.