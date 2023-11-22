WWCC Defeats Western Nebraska in a Come-From-Behind Victory

ROCK SPRINGS – Mustangs basketball has seen success so far this year moving to 5-2 after an 81-74 victory last night against Western Nebraska. The Mustangs were behind by three points with just over two minutes to play last night. After tying the game with a three-point shot, the two teams went back and forth down the stretch in the final moments.

In the final minute, Kason Boggs and Christan Adun were sent to the line and gave their team a two-possession lead and it was all up from here for the Mustangs. Boggs, who finished the game with eight points, also secured a late steal then drove it home for a dunk to give Western Wyoming a seven-point lead with only seconds left on the clock.

Leading the team in scoring was Micah Pierce who finished the game with 20 points. As a team, the Mustangs shot extremely well from deep, making eight of their 14 attempts giving them 57.1% accuracy from deep.

Next up for the Mustangs, they will be heading to the Casper College Classic on Nov. 24-25 to take on McCook CC and North Idaho College.