WWCC Dominates Northeastern Junior College 56-0 During Sophomore Night

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College hosted Northeastern Junior College for this year’s Sophomore recognition night. The Mustangs dominated and defeated Northeastern 56-0. Every bout of the dual was won by tech, fall, or forfeit.

The most impressive win of the night came from Sophomore Matthew Boone who wrestled Riley Butt. Butt was the ninth-ranked 285-pounder in the NJCAA. After a solid first period, Boone was up 3-1 on Butt and had the momentum with his family in attendance and his team cheering him on. He would pin Butt in the second round as the crowd erupted with cheers for one of their sophomores.

Fans and teammates cheering for Matthew Boone after he defeated Riley Butt

There was one expedition match today. Western’s Tristan Stafford defeated Zach Brown. Check out some photos from the dual below.

This was the last home dual for Western this year. They compete in Powell for the Plains District Championship on Feb. 17th and then the NJCAA National Championship in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Mar. 1-2.