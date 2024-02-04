WWCC Drops Both Homecoming Games

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College basketball teams hosted Laramie County Community College for homecoming this year. The Lady Mustangs fell 64-49 while the Mustangs fell 76-72.

In the Women’s game, they struggled to get their shots to fall today. From the field, they shot 19/65. They did shoot a nice 7/16 from three but it was not enough to make up for the misses inside the arch. They also only had eight attempts at the free-throw line and made four.

Siere Eddie led the team in scoring with 17 points and was efficient from the field, shooting 6/11 overall and 3/5 from deep. Tamryn Bloom would also hit double-digit points with 15.

In the Men’s game, it was tight throughout but they could seem to get their shot to fall as well. They were 25/71 from the field and only made two three-pointers on fifteen attempts the entire game. They were effective from the free-throw line. They shot 20/25 from the line.

Eddie McPhee led Western in scoring with 19 points off the bench. He also was tied for the team lead in rebounds with six on the ball game. Christian Adun was second on the Mustangs in points with 14 in just 18 minutes.

Here are some photos from the games today.