WWCC Hiring Accounts Payable Technician

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for an Accounts Payable Technician.

Job Description

Under the direction of supervision, processes purchase orders and vouchers; charges back auxiliary costs to the appropriate accounts; communicates with vendors to ensure accurate and timely payments; backs up other Business Office functions, and performs other related duties.

It is expected that this individual will accomplish duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed. Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

Knowledge of:

Comprehensive role of the community college

College policies, rules, regulations, and guidelines as they relate to this position

General office practices and procedures

Accounts payable process

Purchase requisition system

Budget reports

Microsoft Office Programs, e.g. Excel, Word, Outlook, etc.

Telephone techniques, principles, and practices

Principles and practices of PC’s and related software

Principles and practices of data entry

Ability to:

Communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Quickly master the use of new computer systems

Complete projects accurately and on time; equally effective working in self-managed projects and as a member of a team

Multitask in a fast paced, constant interruption, high volume office environment

Create and maintain Excel spreadsheets

Give attention to detail

Apply problem solving skills

Maintain professional, congenial and confidential demeanor when dealing with students, the public, fellow employees, and supervisor when sharing workloads and exchanging information

Manage vendor and other public relationships

Work effectively with minimal supervision

Operate a PC and basic business office machines

Perform basic arithmetic calculations

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Any combination of education and experience that demonstrates possession of the requisite knowledge, skill and abilities. A typical way to obtain these would be:

A minimum of two (2) years of position-specific or position-related experience

A minimum of one (1) year of college-level course work in business or accounting

A minimum of one (1) year of previous experience in an accounts payable position in a public organization, utilizing a good data processing system

Must be bondable

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

