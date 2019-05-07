WWCC Hiring Coordinator of Housing

Western Wyoming Community College is hiring a Coordinator of Housing.

Expectations & Nature of the Position

The Coordinator of Housing is responsible for working closely with the Dean of Students on all aspects of the Housing operation. This employee must live on-campus, and must be accessible to residents and housing staff, especially during evening and weekend hours. This employee is also on-call for housing emergencies. Free apartment and meal plan are provided. The employee may remain in his/her apartment rent-free during the summer months, providing oversight of the buildings.

This person will develop programs and activities designed to engage the student population in the residence halls and oversee resident assistants; will address discipline and counseling situations; ensure maintenance and custodial needs are addressed; and handle crisis situations and emergencies. This employee will lead the housing operation and lead most aspects of residence life on the Western campus.

See Full Job Description HERE

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree.

Experience living and working in a collegiate housing environment.

Demonstrated ability to effectively supervise and develop good working relationships with subordinates and other employees.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Good decision-making skills.

Able to work with students and others from diverse backgrounds and value systems.

Enthusiasm and initiative.

Ability to pass a criminal background check.

Equivalency Statement

For those candidates who do not exactly meet all minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience, which has provided comparable knowledge and abilities, may be accepted.

See Full List of Requirements HERE

To Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.