WWCC Hiring Instructional Technology Assistant

Western Wyoming Community College is hiring an Instructional Technology Assistant.

Job Summary

Under the direction of supervisor, provides technical support for Internet and hybrid courses to faculty, students, and administration. Aids faculty in development of skills using the learning management system (LMS), and development of faculty’s technical and course development skills related to delivering effective Internet courses.

It is expected that this individual will accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective, competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed. Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

This listing of essential duties and responsibilities is meant to be representative, not exhaustive. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Mastery of the Canvas LMS . Serves as one of the local Canvas experts and works with IT to troubleshoot system problems.

. Serves as one of the local Canvas experts and works with IT to troubleshoot system problems. Answers basic computer questions related to Canvas for faculty and students in-person or via email or telephone.

Helps facilitate semester “start-up” for all courses utilizing Canvas for faculty.

Provides faculty training and support in Canvas.

Performs pre-semester checks to ensure courses are ready to go live.

Assists faculty with the development of accessible documents in accordance with Section 508 of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Provides training and support for other online instructional software, such as ARC , NetTutor, Turnitin, and various audio and learning object software.

, NetTutor, Turnitin, and various audio and learning object software. Assists faculty with creating assessment files and importing them into Canvas.

Maintains proficiency, and provides faculty and student support, in software packages (Microsoft Office Products) most commonly used in teaching.

Prepares tutorials for faculty and students on common procedures that pertain to online learning.

Works with personnel in the Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning to provide group training for faculty on Canvas or distance learning software, such as adding audio files, that allows faculty to create learning objects.

Maintains the course evaluation database: collects the data, distributes the course evaluation information to appropriate personnel and then cleans the database.

Maintains and manages the WyCLASS website course listing for the College.

Performs as an “on-call” technician during off-duty hours related to Canvas as required; checks email on weekends and evenings during critical periods of the semester, such as the beginning and the end of the semester and during mid-terms or as needed.

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

Knowledge of:

Comprehensive role of the community college

College policies, rules, regulations and guidelines

Microsoft Office Programs, e.g. Word, Excel

Telephone techniques, principles and practices

Principles and practices of PC’s and related software

Ability to:

Communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Operate a PC and related software

Maintain effective working relationships with other people

Trouble shooting technology problems and issues

Learn new software quickly and to adapt to a changing work environment and stressful situations

Work independently, to organize tasks effectively, and to set priorities

Make quick responses to technical problems and emergencies

Maintain a typing proficiency of 40 words per minute on non-technical straight copy

Pass basic English Skills Usage Test at least at the 75th percentile

Maintain a professional image when dealing with various groups

To Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”.

