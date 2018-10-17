WWCC Hiring Instructor / Assistant Professor of Nursing

Western Wyoming Community College is hiring an Instructor / Assistant Professor of Nursing.

Job Summary

The primary responsibility of this individual is to provide quality instruction to WWCC students enrolled in a variety of classes. Teaching a course over a distance education medium, such as Internet is also a common expectation. This individual must be able to relate to a wide variety of students in the community college environment. This individual’s responsibilities may include teaching courses in the nursing assistant and Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program. Travel is required.

Teaching load ranges from 28 to 32 credit hours for an academic year. It is expected the individual will maintain a full load of classroom/lab/clinical hours per WWCC load policy.

It is expected that this individual will accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Primary Duties & Responsibilities

Provides quality classroom, lab and clinical instruction to students in assigned courses, including but not limited to course work in ADN program, Practical Nursing (PN) Certificate, nursing assistant and other health related fields.

Provides quality learning experiences for all students enrolled in accordance with their needs and abilities while maintaining the basic integrity of the course’s standards and objectives. This may include continuing education offerings.

Utilizes syllabi, evaluation tools, and other course materials provided by the ADN program and Certified Nursing Assistant course to meet program standards.

Teaches courses in a variety of environments and modes as required. Examples include teaching in the evening, teaching in the clinical setting, teaching using an active learning approach and through alternative methods, distance deliver modalities and teaching away from the main campus

Advises students clearly and effectively; learns the requirements for WWCC graduation and for transfer to other regional colleges and universities.

Recommends course schedules to the Director of Nursing; recruits and mentors adjunct instructors as assigned; recommends new courses as needed.

Develops good working relationships with professionals in this discipline in the College’s service area in order to solicit cooperation and support for curricular planning and other functions.

Assists in the planning, development, and evaluation of the ADN program according to guidelines from the Wyoming State Board of Nursing and other accrediting bodies.

Submits syllabi, rosters, grades, and other required information in a timely manner. Completes and submits End-of-Year Evaluations as requested by the Division Chair.

Actively participates in nursing faculty, advisory and other meetings throughout the year.

Provides service to the College, for example: committee work and other services as assigned.

Travels throughout the College’s service area including Evanston, Rawlins, Rock Springs, Star Valley, and other locations.

Participates in relevant college wide in-service activities.

Minimum Qualifications

Graduation from a regionally accredited college or university with a Master of Science degree in Nursing.

Licensed as a registered nurse in the State of Wyoming.

Two years of relevant clinical experience.

Comprehensive knowledge of the concepts, technologies, principles and practices of nursing.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with students, staff and administrators.

Ability to exercise sound judgment in all facets of the student teacher relationship and to teach a diverse group of community college students.

Demonstrated effective verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to pass pre-employment drug screening and background check.

Evidence of continued professional development.

Preferred Additional Qualifications

Experience using active approaches to learning, experience using alternative methods of learning, such as interactive software, concept based learning or distance modalities.

Active participation in relevant professional organization.

Demonstrated teaching excellence at a community college.

Work experience in the clinical practice of nursing within the past five years.

Two years of teaching experience at the college level substantiated by excellent student evaluations and/or letter of recommendations.

To Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.