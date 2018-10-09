WWCC Hiring Landscape & Irrigation Assistant

Western Wyoming Community College is hiring a Landscape & Irrigation Assistant

Job Summary

Under the direction of supervision, this position will assist in the maintenance of the College’s grounds including landscaping, paving, drainage improvements, site construction and development.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Performs a wide range of turf grass maintenance duties such as fertilizing, de-thatching, aeration, pesticide application, mowing and watering.

Performs assigned horticultural maintenance duties such as cultivation, weed removal, soil testing, fertilizing, pesticide application, and assists with pruning operations; maintains the College’s indoor plants.

Becomes familiar with the College irrigation system and performs the spring start up procedures and fall shut down procedures. Cleans drains and performs other regular preventative maintenance and repair duties.zPerforms various waste removal duties such as picking up litter, emptying garbage cans and sweeping paved areas.

Performs a variety of maintenance activities in the winter months such as cleaning, repairing, and painting equipment and assists in snow removal as required to maintain the campus in a safe condition.

Assembles site furniture as time and skill permit; performs regular maintenance work on same.

Ensures that College grounds equipment such as tractors, lawn mowers and weed eaters are properly maintained.

Assists in the supervision of part time student and seasonal grounds employees.

Assists in general preventative maintenance activities on the College’s fleet vehicles including checking fluid levels, tire pressure, etc. Maintains preventative maintenance records on fleet vehicles; updates same as necessary; cleans College buses.

Maintains the College’s walking track as necessary.

Serves as a substitute driver of College passenger buses on trips which may involve weekend duty.

Minimum Qualifications

Knowledge of:

Western Wyoming Community College practices and procedures

College policies, rules, regulations and guidelines

Principles and practices of turf management, including watering, fertilizing and mowing

Tree, shrub, turf and flower care including planting and pruning

Automotive maintenance, general maintenance on the College’s fleet vehicles

Supervisory techniques

Repair of irrigation systems

Ability to:

Communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Operate a PC and use Outlook.

Maintain effective working relationships with other people

Operate landscape maintenance equipment such as lawnmowers, tractors, trucks, backhoes and various power tools and small hand tools

Supervise seasonal personnel and accomplish necessary maintenance and construction tasks through their efforts

Obtain and maintain coverage as a driver under the College’s automobile insurance carrier and obtain and maintain a valid class “B” Wyoming Commercial Driver’s License with passenger and air brakes endorsement.

Education/Experience:



Any combination of education and experience that demonstrates possession of the requisite knowledge, skill and abilities. A typical way to obtain these would be:

One (1) to Two (2) years of experience at an institutional landscape such as at a park, golf course, school or at a college or commercial landscape maintenance company.

One (1) to (2) years of supervisory experience.

Physical Demands:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee is regularly required to stand and walk frequently. The employee frequently is required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to sit. The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this position include close vision, and ability to adjust focus.

Work Environment:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee regularly works in out of doors conditions and may work near a video display. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate, but at times, severe when mowing grass.

To Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”.

