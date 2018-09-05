WWCC Introduces First Ever Math and Science Forums

ROCK SPRINGS — If you love math and science and want to learn new areas on the subjects, then get ready for some new forums at Western Wyoming Community College.

WWCC will initiate its first-ever math and science forums later this month which will be open to everyone captivated by science who want to learn and explore different areas.

The purpose of these forums is to bring students closer to research and to expose them to different areas from an early stage.

It is also an opportunity for members of the community to take advantage of the knowledge and expertise brought by the college faculty.

In these forums, a conversation will be held on a paper of a selected topic provided via

email. In some sessions, a brief introduction on the paper will be made by the professor who has selected it.

The paper will be sent out two weeks before each session to allow students and

professors to get acquainted with the topic and come ready to ask questions.

The students and community will have access to the paper after an email request

to filipamonteiropedrei@westernwyoming.edu.

The topics include chemistry, biology, physics/engineering and psychology. The sessions will be posted on the ASG Facebook page and on posters around the college.

Below you can also find the forum dates that will be posted.

Session 1 – CHEMISTRY

Dr. Rocky Barney

Sept. 10th 2018

12 -1pm

Session 2 – BIOLOGY

Dr. Will Clark

Oct. 8th, 2018

12 -1pm

Session 3 – PHYSICS/ENGINEERING

Dr. Steven Schutten and Dr. Sandy Brown

Nov. 12th 2018

12 -1pm

Session 4 – PSYCHOLOGY

Dr. Hinman

Dec. 3rd 2018

12 -1pm

*All sessions will be held in room 1005 on the WWCC Rock Springs campus.