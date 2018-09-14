WWCC is Hiring a Vice President for Administrative Services

Western Wyoming Community College is hiring a Vice President for Administrative Services.

Job Summary

The Vice President for Administrative Services serves as the Chief Business and Financial Officer of the College and is responsible, directly or indirectly through subordinate supervisors, for all administrative services functions at the College including, but not limited to, all financial, information technology, human resources, physical resources and selected auxiliary functions of the College.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Primary Duties & Responsibilities

1. Coordinates the annual College-wide budget development process and assumes overall responsibility for budget implementation and control.

2. Supervises the Director of Finance and Controller who is charged, among other things, with supervising all Business Office functions, including payroll, accounts receivable and payable, grants and inventory control.

3. Supervises the Director of Information Technology Services who is charged, among other things, with supervising all Information Technology functions, including architecture, network infrastructure, security and back-up systems, administrative systems, course management system, portal, database administration, computer hardware and software, and multi-media services.

4. Supervises the Director of Physical Resources who is charged, among other things, with supervising all physical resources functions, including general and systems maintenance, and custodial services.

5. Supervises the Administrative Services Officer who is charged, among other things, with coordinating the bidding function at the College, supervising the Print Shop and Graphic Design operations, and serving as the College’s liaison with the College’s food services provider.

6. Supervises the Aquatics Center Manager who is charged, among other things, with managing the College swimming pool operations.

7. Supervises the Bookstore Manager who is charged with the management of the College’s Bookstore operations.

8. Supervises the Human Resources Director who is charged with, among other things, developing and strengthening administrative programs and functions and helping departments embrace new initiatives and processes.

9. Provides reports to the Western Leadership Council and the Board of Trustees on the financial condition of the College as required or as requested.

10. Serves as the College’s primary administrative contact with the College’s legal counsel on matters affecting College operations as directed by the College President.

11. Serves as the College’s risk manager by serving as the blanket liability, property damage and insurance representative; presents all damage claims to the insurance agent for payment; ensures all college buildings and equipment items are properly insured; works with insurance agent to prepare bid specifications as necessary.

Minimum Qualifications

1. Master’s Degree in Public Administration, Business Administration or a closely related field from a regionally accredited college or university.

2. Five to seven years of responsible administrative and supervisory experience which has provided the necessary knowledge and skills to discharge the duties of the position.

3. Knowledge of public sector finance and accounting principles and practices.

4. Experience in public policy creation and implementation.

5. Ability to effectively communicate verbally and in writing.

6. Basic computer literacy and knowledge of Microsoft Office programs.

7. Must possess and maintain a current valid driver’s license with a motor vehicle report which is acceptable to the College’s insurance carrier for authorized driver status.

Equivalency

For those candidates who do not exactly meet all minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience which has provided comparable knowledge and abilities will be considered.

Preferred Qualifications (Knowledge, Abilities, Education & Experience)

1. Prior successful experience in a related position in a community college

2. CPA designation

3. Experience with Ellucian data base environments

To Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.