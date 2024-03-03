WWCC Repeat National Champions



Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling hoisted their second consecutive NJCAA Division 1 National Championship Trophy on Saturday.

The Mustangs finished with a team score of 161, and had one individual champion in Cody Phelps (133). The next closest team to the Mustangs was Iowa Central, who put up a respectable 139.5 points on the weekend. Although Iowa Central and Clackamas each produced two individual champions, Western’s depth was just too much for the competition. The Mustangs had seven wrestlers with top-six finishes.

Mustangs in the Finals:

125lbs:

Ane’e Vigal of Clackamas defeated Bridger Ricks of WWCC

133:

Cody Phelps of WWCC defeated Cesar Avelar of Clackamas

184:

Aziz Fayzullaev of Northwest College defeated Darion Johnson of WWCC



The coaching staff and athletes also received several post-season tournament awards:

Photos Courtesy of NJCAA Media



Head Coach Art Castillo was awarded the NJCAA Division 1 Coach of the Year title for the second consecutive year. The trophy will go on his mantle next to the NJCAA Coaches Association Hall of Fame award he received in 2022.

Pinedale’s very own Cody Phelps was awarded the NJCAA Division 1 Ernest B. Gould Most Outstanding Wrestler Award. Phelps dominated the 133 Pound National Championship with a decisive 17-4 win over the #1 seed, Ceasar Avelar of Clackamas. Phelps was awarded All-American recognition in 2023 having taken third place.

The Division 1 Bruce Traphagen Award went to WWCC’s River Wardle, of Heber City, Utah. Wardle’s finished in third place, and had the most number of victories by falls in the national tournament.