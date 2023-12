Here is a look at when and where all sports activities will be for the Mustangs from Dec. 12th – 17th.

Wrestling

Thursday, Dec. 14th @ 6 p.m.

WWCC @ Northwest Kansas Tech Dual

Sunday, Dec. 17 @ 9 a.m.

WWCC @ Reno Tournament of Champions

Women’s Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 12 @ 5 p.m.

WWCC @ College of Southern Idaho

Men’s Basketball

No games until Jan 5th